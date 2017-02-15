Blackview P2 receives root privileges on Valentine’s Day

BLackview P2 has started shipping already and reviews are very good. It is a battery monster without sacrificing the slim body. Nevertheless, there was a problem until yesterday. Although many Chinese manufacturers have root privileges build-in their ROMs, Blackview P2 didn’t. This changed yesterday, on Valentine’s Day. Showing its users love, the company released the activation code for rooting Blackview P2. The code was made available on the official Blackview BBS forum here.

Blackview P2 features a 5.5″ 1080p display with 380cd/cm² brightness level. It also features a 2.5D glass on top and a 75% screen-to-body ratio. Onto the internals, the SoC is MT6750T with eight cores @1.5GHz. Coupled by the Mali T860 MP2 GPU, it has enough power to drive almost every daily usage. The really impressive though, is the battery capacity. At 6.000mAh and fast charge support (9V2A) it can be fully charged from 0-100% in 2.5 hours. As for the camera combination, it has a 13MP rear camera sensor by Samsung with an f/1.8 aperture which should perform good in low light conditions. Also, it has a blue film coated lens. The front camera is an 8MP shooter with auto face beauty function via the camera app.

As for the rest of the specs, it’s nice to see that has an LED light notification (RGB). Also, it supports OTG and it carries a fingerprint sensor for faster and more secure function. The device comes in four colors, Black, Gold, Silver and Blue. Lastly, it hosts a loud 1.5W speaker in a body of 154mm * 77mm * 9.8mm.