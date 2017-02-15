Chuwi Hi13 13.5″ 3K 2in1 tablet coming on February 20 for $369

On November 3 last year, Chuwi had announced that they were working on a new 2in1 tablet with Intel Apollo Lake CPU and 3000×2000 resolution screen. Then on January 6, further information were made available about this new flagship tablet. It is named Chuwi Hi13 and was on display at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Now, Hi13 is finally coming. It will be officially released on February 20 and its price will be $369. Customers can pre-order it from February 20.

Chuwi Hi13 13.5″ 3K 2in1 tablet detailed specs

1. 13.5 inch 3000 x 2000 resolution 3:2 ratio screen

2. Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3450 CPU with Gen9 Graphics 500 GPU

3. Windows 10 Home operating system (Ubuntu OS support)

4. 4 GB DDR3L memory + 64 GB eMMC storage + max 128GB TF card extension

5. Support detachable metal rotary keyboard (with dual full size USB-A)

6. New Chuwi HiPen H3 (coming soon) or HiPen H1 stylus works with Hi13

7. 2.4G/5G Dual band Wi-Fi + full-function USB-C port (support audio and video transmission)

8. 24W fast charging + 10000mAh large battery

9. 2MP front camera + 5MP rear camera

10. AAC Four-speaker audio, has a high-quality speaker in each corner

11. All-metal unibody design and high-precision CNC process

Below you can see a comparison chart between the Hi13, Surface Book and iPad Pro