Elephone P25 will have a 16MP selfie camera with soft flash

Elephone draws much public attention lately thanks to its upcoming Elephone P25 device. The P25 seems like a perfectly balanced device with a the powerful Helio P25 SoC, 21MP main camera and 3600mAh big battery. But what about its rest of the specs? For the time being, we have no info on all of the specs, but we have about the selfie camera.

The HD front-facing camera is not only high in resolution, but it also uses Soft Selfie Flash. The Selfie flash is able to provide studio-grade lighting effect. It matches the ambient light for a shot with fair natural-looking skin tones. Together with 16MP ISP, P25 is able to deliver ever more true and vibrant selfies. Moreover, teamed with the unique Night-selfie Algorithm, the front-facing camera can also deliver superb low- light photos. Capture your beauty anytime, anywhere.

As social media are growing bigger and bigger, selfie photos will play more and more important role when deciding about a smartphone. To learn more about Elephone P25 and other devices, visit the Elephone page here.