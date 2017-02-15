The Huawei P10 is Coming to North America According to FCC Documents

Huawei is set to unveil its new set of flagships at the 2017 Mobile World Congress next week and it looks like at least one of those, the P10 to be exact, will be making its way to North America according to FCC documents that have just been recently published.

According to the documents, a handset with the model name VTR-L29, which can be assumed to be the P10, is certified for sale in the U.S. and Canada. The documents also state that the said device will feature a 3100mAh battery and Dual SIM support.

Previous leaks have also revealed that the P10 will feature a 5.5-inch QHD display, a Kirin 960 octa-core chipset, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a dual 12-megapixel Leica camera system on its rear. Aside from its two RAM variants, the P10 will also be available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB internal storage variants.

The P10 will also come with a home-button mounted fingerprint sensor as well as come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

As for the price of the products in the US, it’s been speculated that the company is planning to release three variants of the P10 at three price points – a 4GB + 32GB variant priced at around $508, a 4GB + 64GB variant at around $595, and a high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage priced at around $682. These prices don’t really seem to be accurate so we’ll have to wait for the company to actually make an announcement to find out just how much you’ll have to shell out to get your hands on Huawei’s latest flagship.

