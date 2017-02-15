Huawei P10 Plus Images Leak Days Before Launch

There’s only a little over a week until Huawei officially unveils its latest flagships, the P10 and P10 Plus, but it looks like we won’t even have to wait that long to get a look at the bigger brother of the two new devices as images of the new flagship were leaked online today giving us a pretty good look at the P10 Plus.

Both the P10 and P10 Plus come with pretty much the same features and specifications with the biggest of the few differences between the two flagships being the P10 Plus’s display which features curved edges (which we can see in the leaked images) as opposed to the conventional flat display that the regular P10 will be equipped with.

The P10 Plus also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and ditches the physical home button while the P10 comes with a home button that also acts as the device’s fingerprint sensor. It’s also been speculated that Huawei plans to release an additional variant of the P10 Plus which will feature 8GB of RAM.

The rest of the specifications of the two devices are pretty much the same including their 5.5-inch Quad HD resolution displays, Kirin 960 processor, 32/64/128GB of internal storage, dual 12-megapixel Leica rear cameras, and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The P10 and P10 Plus will also come with a 3100mAh battery as well as Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

RELATED: Huawei P10 Plus to Come With 8GB of RAM

Looking at the renders, the P10 Plus looks pretty nice especially with its black body and silver trim. We can’t wait for Huawei to final officially unveil and launch the P10 Plus and its little brother the P10 at the 2017 Mobile World Congress next week.

(source)