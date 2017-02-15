MGCOOL Band 2 guarantees maximum activity tracking accuracy

In a busy world, people find it difficult to find the time, motivation and energy to workout. Thankfully, a fitness tracker makes things easier. Whether sitting on a couch or training for the marathon, a fitness tracker helps you take that next step. If you’re starting from square one, exercising with an activity tracker helps you replace bad habits with healthy ones. If you are starting to have one, the first thing to consider is the accuracy of activity tracking. A good recommendation is MGCOOL Band 2.

MGCOOL Band 2 technology

MGCOOL Band 2 features a low-power, SPI, 3-axis accelerometer with integrated FIFO buffer that features a wide range of embedded functionality that includes tap detection, orientation, activity, and wake-up algorithms. One sensor is called accelerometer which tracks the wearer’s’ activity. Simply speaking, fitness trackers measure motion. The data collected is then converted into steps and their activity into calories and sleep quality, though there is some guesswork involved along the way. Also, the other is an optical sensor which shines a light on your skin and measures your pulse through it. That way, it measures your heart rate. In addition, the most accurate place to wear your wireless fitness tracker is on your non-dominant wrist as close to your wrist bone as possible.

However, bare in mind that fitness trackers with the activity tracking capability are not medical devices, and the data they provide is not for medical purposes nor to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Step tracking is intended to be a tool to provide you with information to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

Learn more about MGCOOL Band 2 here and on Facebook.