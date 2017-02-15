Vernee Apollo X officially confirmed, aims to be world’s 1st 10-core Android 7.0 device

At the start of this week, we informed you about the presence of Vernee at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Apart from the booth design, we had information about the new lineup of devices that the company will present there. And today, we have an official confirmation about one of them: The Vernee Apollo X. In a Facebook post today, Vernee announced just that.

For Vernee, the Apollo Series is special because its flagship device is named like that. The Vernee Apollo, the first VR-ready Mediatek device. For that reason, the first model in 2017 will be Apollo X. As stated in previous leaked information, the X is intended to become a Redmi Note 4 killer. With a launch date in February, it will offer Helio X20 power and Android 7.0 to the budget category. We expect it to have a price tag of under $179 to compete directly with the Note 4. Vernee wants it to be the world’s 1st 10-core device to receive Android 7.0 so there should be no delays in its release.

For more information on the device, you can follow Vernee’s Official FB Page.