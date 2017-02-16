Crowdfunding Elephone Z1: Elephone’s new project

We have seen lots of interesting projects on various crowdfunding platforms, such as kickstarter and so on. Among them, there must have been 1 or 2 smartphones which had little to no luck. Recently Elephone decided to bulid its own crowdfunding platform on its official website. The first project is already on the way and it is Elephone Z1. In order to ask people money in front, your project must have something special. Go ahead and take a look here.

Its detailed configuration is impressive: Helio P20 Octa-core SoC, 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and USB type-C. With minimalist design, the 5.5″ almost-bezel-less display is beautiful as is the iconic back cover with lumia waves.

Three types of support is available for Elephone Z1 project:

Early Bird

Funding $189.99. Once the project incubating succeeds, the first devices will be directly shipped to their owners by Elephone. So, these early bird customers will be the first receivers. The price includes $40 off the official price.

Pre-order

Not a risk-taker? No problem. Pay $49.99 in advance. Once the Elephone Z1 goes on sale, pay only another $150 which means $30 dollars and enjoy delivery-priority.

Support us

Easiest way to participate in this project：If you like this project and hope for it to succeed, you can support it with $1 and if you are lucky enough, you will get an opportunity to win a Elephone Z1 for free.

Will crowdfunding become a common practice in smartphone production?