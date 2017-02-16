Ulefone Gemini for $127.99 with $30 gifts on Aliexpress (unboxing video)

Ulefone Gemini was officially released on Valentine’s Day with a special offer for early buyers. Only three days after, and the Gemini has been chosen as one of the top picks on the Aliexpress Tech Discovery channel. It is available on Aliexpress for $127.99 with $30 worth of gifts. Also, on the same day it was released, Ulefone made available an unboxing video.

From the unboxing video by Ulefone, we can see that the gifts include tempered glass, TPU bumper case, and phone stand. Ulefone Gemini features a 13MP/5MP dual rear camera, 1.5GHz chipset,3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition to the 5.5″ FHD display it has a metal unibody, front fingerprint scanner, 3250mAh battery and gyro sensor. Software-wise, the Gemini offers customizable touch ID and navigation keys, super screenshot tool as well as super saving mode.

Lastly, not only Gemini made it to the Tech Discovery channel. Budget 4G device Ulefone U008 Pro, with 3500mAh battery, is also seen on the Tech Discovery channel for $74.69. Also, the rugged device Ulefone Armor is available for $149.99 on an aliexpress group deal. You can find all three of them in the following links: Gemini, Armor, U008 Pro.