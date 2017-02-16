Xiaomi Mi5 3GB/32GB White $20 off on Gearbest (coupon)

Gearbest continues its offers for February with another Xiaomi device. Yesterday, we told you about the Mi5s Flash Sale and today we have the previous -but almost as powerful- Xiaomi Mi5. The Chinese manufacturer updated its flagship very quickly, but that doesn’t mean that Mi5 is a bad device. On the contrary, it still remains one of the fastest devices available. In addition, its price has reached an all time low.

What you have to do to obtain the device at a low price? Just use coupon code MI5GB3 during checkout to receive the $20 discount. This coupon brings the price down to $249.99, an excellent price for an excellent device. So, what do you get for $250? Let’s start with the heart. There lies Qualcomm’s previous flagship chip, the SD820. Coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of -non upgradeable- internal storage and 3000mAh, it’s one of the fuller internals available at that price. As for the display and optics, the Xiaomi Mi5 features a 5.15″ FHD display and a 16MP rear camera with 4-axis OIS. The front camera carries a 4MP UltraPixel lens.

The offer is valid for another 4 days and of course, units are limited. If you want to take advantage of the offer, just follow the link below to visit the product page.