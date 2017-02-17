Asus ZenFone 2 for only $131.99 on Gearbest (coupon)

The great individual discounts from Gearbest are ongoing. Although there isn’t a dedicated promotion campaign going on on Gearbest, the retailer is constantly issuing coupon codes for some great devices giving great discounts. The latest member on the list is Asus ZenFone 2 phablet.

The ZenFone 2 may lack some of the features that nowadays are considered as standard, but it makes for a great device overall. Carrying the latest mobile SoC from Intel, the quad-core Z3560 it has enough power to satisfy almost everybody. It is coupled by 4GB RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage as well as a 3000mAh battery. The display is a typical 5.5″ FHD IPS display and there is a 13MP rear camera with dual flash and a 5MP front camera.

To take advantage of the offer, all you have to do is use coupon ZE551MS during checkout to drop the price to $131.99. The coupon is valid for all colors available. Mind you that there is a limit in quantity as well as a time limit. So, your decision must me swift. The link below will take you straight to the product page.