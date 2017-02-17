Blackview BV7000 Pro is the world’s thinnest, rugged IP68 smartphone

Blackview BV Series is considered among the most decent rugged smartphones series. Combining good specs with above average rugged capabilities and affordable prices, it is a perfect solution for those who need such a device. The latest member of this series is the Blackview BV6000/s which went really well in the market. Now, the company is about to release the next generation of the series, the BLackview BV7000 Pro. It is an IP68 certified device.

As the company claims, it is going to be the world’s thinnest, rugged business device on the market at only 12.6mm. This may seem a bit much, but don’t forget it’s a rugged device we are talking about. And, although in the past such devices featured low specs, this one is a beast. It features MT6750T octa-core SoC accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, the display is a 5″ FHD one with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Lastly, its battery has a 3500mAh capacity with quick charge support. Of course, it supports LTE networks and will come in 3 colors. Oh, there seems to be a fingerprint sensor as well!

The precise launch date is yet unknown but we will find out soon. For further information, you can visit their Official Website.