Elephone Play X to have better cameras than iPhone 7 Plus, says Elephone

Every time that the mobile industry hits a wall in innovation, it finds various ways to attract buyers’ interest. This is what happened last year with the dual camera feature showing up and get adopted by many manufacturers. The most well implemented solution is that of Apple’s in the iPhone 7 Plus. With a main lens along with a “telephoto” one and great software optimization, it produces the best results among dual camera devices.

Of course, Elephone couldn’t be left out of this race and will soon launch its own dual camera device. The Elephone Play X. According to the company, the Play X will likely overtake the iPhone 7 Plus in terms of camera quality. In addition, as the company states, Elephone play X is born to extend the boundary of mobile photography, wondering how far can human imagination develop into without the limits of the physical world. Elephone Play X with dual 13MP camera and flagship SoC will unchain your creativity.

Until the Play X is out, tell us your opinion about dual camera devices and how they expanded your imagination. More details on Elephone devices are available here.