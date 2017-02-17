Meizu M5s Flash Sale Registrations Pass 4.25 Million

Meizu just announced the M5s a couple of days ago and the registrations for the device’s flash sale set to occur on February 20 have already surpassed the 4.25 million mark which isn’t surprising considering the price and specifications of Meizu’s new budget-friendly mid-range smartphone.

The Meizu M5s features a 5.2-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 and is powered by a MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It also features a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

As for the price, the M5s will be available in two variants – a 16GB and a 32GB storage variant priced at 799 Yuan and 999 Yuan, respectively. The Meizu M5s is currently only available in China with no news of whether the company will be bringing the new device to other regions.

With the combination of those specs and pricing, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the pre-registrations far beyond the 4.25 million it has already surpassed. It also wouldn’t be shocking if the initial stock of the device will sell out within minutes once the sale begins.

