Samsung Teases Exynos 9 Processor for Galaxy S8

While we probably won’t be seeing much of the Galaxy S8 during the 2017 Mobile World Congress, which starts in a little over a week, as the company has announced that it will be delaying the launch and release of the device for quality assurance reasons, it looks like we’ll be able to find out more about the new chipset that will be powering the new device.

The Samsung Exynos official Twitter account has just teased the company’s new Exynos 9 chipset which could very likely make its way into the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. As always, Samsung’s flagships are powered either by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor or Samsung’s Exynos chipset, depending on the region. And it’s looking like the new Exynos 9 chipset will be the one featured in the S8 and S8 Plus.

The new Exynos 9 chipset is already in production and features Samsung’s new 10nm process. The new process allows for higher performance with lower power consumption. According to the company, its 10nm process will feature up to 30-perfecnt better efficiency with 27-perfect higher performance or 30-percent lower energy consumption.

RELATED: New Images Shows The Galaxy S8 Wrapped Up in Colorful Cases

It must be noted though, there’s a chance that the Exynos 9 might not actually make it onto the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus but from the way things are shaping it, it seems very likely that Samsung’s next-generation flagships will be powered by its next-generation chipsets which seems quite fitting. At the least, we’re expecting to see a trailer for both the new flagship and chipset at MWC 2017.

(source)