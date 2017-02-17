UMi smartphone sales on TomTop

UMIDIGI (formerly known as UMi) may be ready to launch its first dual camera device (UMIDIGI Z Pro), but the rest of the lineup is still on the market offering solutions for every taste. In this direction, TomTop has a promotion going on for UMi London, Max, Plus, Plus E and UMi Z. As always, units are limited.

UMi London Gold, $62.99 (Product link)

The entry level device features a toughened Dual T2X-1 glass on top of its display for maximum endurance. It may not be very impressive in terms of raw power, but its excellent build quality and design will please its user.

UMi Max Grey/Gold, 158.99 (Product link)

The UMi Max came with the latest batch of phablets that the company presented last year. With an excellent build quality and modern specs, its performance will not let anyone down. Also, it has a dedicated sound card to offer Hi-Fi+ sound quality.

UMi Plus Grey/Gold, 183.99 (Product link)

UMi Plus, along with UMi Super, marked the transition of UMi from a mediocre to a high-end company. As all the latest products from UMi, it is made of premium 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy that ensures build quality and lightness. With Helio P10 and 4GB RAM, it can handle everything you throw at it.

UMi Plus Black, $225.99 (Product link)

The Plus E is the upgraded version of Plus, with the even more powerful Helio P20 SoC and 6GB RAM. The rest of the specs remain almost the same. Top notch that is.

UMi Z Gold, $229.99 (Product link)

UMi Z is the last device the company released under the UMi brand name. And it is its best so far. Featuring the most powerful Mediatek SoC until now, the Helio X27 it comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. Its battery is a large 3780mAh one and it carries a dedicated HiFi chip as well.