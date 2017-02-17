UMIDIGI Z Pro launching in MWC, priced at $299.99

Two months back we learned that UMi would change its brand name to UMIDIGI. At the same time, the first device under the UMIDIGI brand was revealed: The UMIDIGI Z Pro. Time has gone by and here we are! Finally, THE UMIDIGI Z PRO is ready to be unveiled at next MWC in Barcelona, where the company will be present with its own booth.

The phone is the direct successor of the latest phone released under the UMi brand, The UMi Z. It shares most of the Hardware with its predecessor, an important sign of continuity with the very successful run of the company’s 2016 products. Among others, the Helio X27 Deca-core SoC from Mediatek, 4GB of Samsung RAM , a 13MP front camera with softlight (also by Samsung), a full metal unibody build and a 3780mAh Sony battery with PE+ Quick Charge Support are present.

The “Pro” factor: Dual 13MP Sony Cameras

But, of course, not everything is the same: in the new flagship, the single Samsung sensor on the back is replaced by a double camera setup, which uses two Sony IMX 258 sensors. This solution brings a lot of changes to the table: obviously, an improvement in the quality of the images, because the dual camera allows better lighting and less noise in the pictures. This goes for difficult low light conditions as well, but there is much more behind.

On the UMIDIGI Z Pro, it is possible to focus the image after shooting the photo. Also, thanks to the very interesting re-focusing function, it is possible to shoot real and pure black and white photos of almost DSLR quality, to have DSLR-like Bokeh effect, 2X optical zoom (3X digital), to shoot 3D photos and many other features, which will all be unveiled in detail later and shown live at MWC.

Price and availability

As we said before, the phone will be unveiled for the first time at MWC, it will be launched during the congress, on March 1st with a price tag of $299,99. Let’s follow UMIDIGI during MWC to know more about the phone and their future plans! If you need to buy a smartphone right now, just grab UMi PLUS E, the 6GB RAM monster for only $229.99 on Gearbest.