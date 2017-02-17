Xiaomi Mi Band 2 only for $18.99 on Giztop

About a month ago, Giztop had an amazing offer for the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, at only $19.99. That was -at that time- the best price in the market. Unfortunately, the offer ended and its price went up again. Thankfully, Giztop is here with another offer for the Mi Band 2 that is now available for the even lower price of $18.99! The offer is about the Black version of the band but you can order extra straps to go with it.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 sports a heart rate monitor and it lights up the display with a twist of your wrist. Other features worth mentioning are that the band has a sedentary reminder, notifications of missed calls, messages or various apps. Also, the band can track your sleep patterns, vibrate as an alarm clock and so on. All of those features sync with your phone using the Mi Fit app that is simple and easy to use. You can buy the Mi Band 2 by visiting the product page on the following link.