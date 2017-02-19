Pre-order a Powerful Lenovo Moto Z for just $332 (17% off)

Even though it has been quite some time since Lenovo acquired Motorola’s mobile division, the Chinese giant still uses the Moto name for the phones that were originally produced by one of the American wireless industry pioneers. The Moto Z is one of the latest and the most powerful phones the company has made. You can now get it for just $332 (17% off), which sounds like a pretty good deal.

One of the key features is that the Moto Z supports Moto Mods, which are accessories that give a lot of extra functionality. In addition, the phone sports some flagship-grade specs that include the Snapdragon 820 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage.

One of the notable design elements is the extremely thin profile of the phone, measuring at just 5.2mm.

Since the Moto Z is a flagship device, you can expect a flagship-worthy 13MP camera.

Finally, the Moto Z is one of those premier flagships that has a 2k resolution display, which should be perfect both for daily use and some more specific stuff like virtual reality.

You can now pre-order the Lenovo Moto Z for just $332 (17% off) from Bangood.com, which sounds like a pretty good deal considering the overall package you get for this price.