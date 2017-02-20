No1 S9 smartwatch coming with NFC support and custom watchfaces

It seems that No.1 is off to a good start in 2017. After several successful products last year, the company is back with the upcoming No1 S9 smartwatch. What is so special about the S9? It features an NFC chip that you can use on various circumstances, like unlocking an NFC-enabled lock with your smartwatch.

On to the rest of its features, let’s start with the design. As you can see in the photos, the No1 S9 uses a classic sport round design, with two multifunctional crown buttons. It comes with two strap materials and four colors in total. There is a leather strap in Brown and Black colors as well as a steel strap that comes in Silver and Black.

Moving on to the hardware specs, we have an MT2502 SoC along with a 380mAh battery for optimum battery life. In addition, available are all the usual suspects: Heart rate monitor, pedometer, calorie counter and sleep monitor. To accompany those specs, the software provides for social media as well as Calls and SMS notifications. Also, there is a sedentary reminder to warn you of excessive fatigue.

The coolest feature of all, is the custom watchfaces that you can install on the No1 S9. In cooperation with watchfaceup.com, you can download numerous watchfaces according to your liking. More details are available on the No.1 official product page.

