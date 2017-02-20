Ulefone Armor 2 coming with Helio P25 and 6GB RAM

The coming week is going to be big for the mobile industry, since one of the biggest shows -MWC- is opening its gates to the public. Of course, Ulefone will be there and is going to announce something big. After the success that Ulefone Armor had on the market, Ulefone has already been making another device after the family name: Ulefone Armor 2. And it will feature a huge boost in specs, as the company claims it will pack Hleio P25 2.5GHz SoC that was released by Mediatek recently. Also, along with the IP68 certification, it will also carry 6GB RAM on-board.

So far, this is the only device so far that is confirmed to pack the Helio P25 chipset. This means that for the first time, Ulefone may surpass all its competitors in the spec race. Though Ulefone revealed those few specs, we can see from the pictures that Ulefone Armor 2 will be a comprehensive upgrade over the original Armor. To start with, the Armor 2 will wear a metal-plastic hybrid armor which looks more luxurious.

What’s unusual, is that on the edges of the body are six physical keys. This could mean more functions for outdoor sportsmen. On the front, there is a physical home button, which will probably house the fingerprint scanner. In addition, the relatively bigger body may mean a bigger battery capacity. Lastly, we expect it to feature big storage capacity. The 6GB RAM doesn’t sound good with 16GB or 32GB of storage.

From February 27 to March 3, Ulefone will join the MWC in Barcelona. There, the Armor 2 as well as Ulefone Gemini Pro and Ulefone Power 2 will be present as well.