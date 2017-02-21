Mi 5C Spotted with Snapdragon Processor. Did Xiaomi Skip Pinecone SoC?

Xiaomi is expected to unveil its first in-house designed and manufactured chipset at an event in China next week. Called Pinecone, the new processor is said to first be featured in the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5C smartphone which is set to release before the second half of the year. But a new leaked image of what claims to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5C shows that the new device might not be using Xiaomi’s new SoC after all.

According to the image, which shows the specification of what is purportedly the Mi 5C from within the device’s operating system, the new smartphone is actually powered by a Snapdragon 821 from Qualcomm. It also shows that the device features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and that it runs Android 7.1.1 with Xiaomi’s MIUI system on top.

It must be noted though that there’s no solid proof that the image is legitimate so it must be taken with a grain of salt. It also wouldn’t be completely impossible that Xiaomi decided to skip the Mi 5C if it saw that it needed more time to work on the processor before they used it on a device. We’ll just have to wait for the company’s event next week to find out more on the company’s plans.

