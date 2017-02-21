New brand Cagabi enters market with the cheapest Dual-Edge smartphone

It looks like today is a day for new companies news as just today Vernee announced a big update for the Thor and a new brand is about to enter the smartphone market soon. And by soon, we mean soon. Cagabi announced that that they are about to launch 2 smartphones in March and April. Their names are pretty straightforward: Cagabi One and Cagabi Two. Let’s begin from the latter, as it is the most interesting of the two. The Cagabi Two is said to be the cheapest dual-edge smartphone on the market, according to Cagabi.

Cagabi Two main specs

1. 5.5″ dual-edge display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4

2. CPU: unknown

3. Aluminum metal frame

4. 3D Corning Gorilla Glass on the back

5. 13MP rear camera, dual camera flash

6. 8MP front camera, selfie camera flash

7. 2GB RAM/16GB storage, microSD card expansion

8. 3000mAh battery, fast charge

9. Less than $80

Launch Date: April

On the other hand, the Cagabi One will be a more mainstream device with a flat display and even more cost-effective.

Cagabi One main specs

1. Ergonomic curved back, metal frame

2. OV 8MP rear camera, dual camera flash, phase detection auto focus

3. OV 5MP front camera, selfie camera flash

4. 5″ LG IPS display, 1280*720 resolution

5. Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, 2.5D glass

6. 1GB/2G RAM and 8GB/16GB storage; microSD card expansion

7. 2500mAh li-polymer battery

8. Seven different colors

9. Less than $60

Launch date: March

