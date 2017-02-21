Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Photos Leaked, Could Feature 6-inch Display

Earlier today we got a glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S8, the company’s next-generation flagship, thanks to some leaked photos. Now, we may be getting a look at the device’s bigger brother, the Galaxy S8 Plus, as photos of the device have also been leaked online through Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Like the first set of photos, we’re shown the device’s large curved edge display, which has now become standard with the new Samsung flagship, as well as the significantly smaller top and bottom bezels due to the removal of the physical home button and fingerprint sensor. The photos also show us that, like previous Galaxy flagship models, the right side of the device will still hold the single power button.

While both sets of the photos show a very similarly looking device, the second set of photos feature a significantly larger device. One photo shows what looks like the box of the device with “Galaxy S8 6” printed on it seemingly indicating that the S8 Plus will come with a 6-inch display. It’s been previously rumored that the S8 Plus would feature a 6.2-inch display.

The box photo also shows the test “Samsung, Yateley” which is the location of Samsung’s European QA lab.

While it’s expected that Samsung will announce the release date of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at the 2017 Mobile World Congress next week, these photos may be the best look we’ll get at the device for a while as the company isn’t planning to show off the device at the conference just yet and will hold a separate launch event at a later date.

