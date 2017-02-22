Only 5 days left for Vernee MWC 2017: Vernee Thor E

We are only 5 days away from the MWC 2017 opening that will take place from February 27 to March 3. Vernee is going to release its new models for 2017 at the conference. Besides the high end flagships Vernee Apollo 2 and Vernee Mars Pro, its small-sized model, Vernee Thor E which features super long battery life is going to attract a lot of attention as well. As the company posted on Twitter, the Thor E will feature a big 5020mAh battery without having a thick body.

We can see from Vernee’s product plan that apart from the high end product line, Vernee will also make some lower tier models to address the short battery life which confronts most of present-day smartphones. To make Thor E super lasting while keep the phone as thin as possible, Vernee has made a lot of efforts in the whole body design, adjustment in the internal structure and optimization in both software and hardware.

As MWC is the biggest mobile conference in the world, many companies are expected to make important announcements. Stay tuned to learn more about the new Vernee lineup. In the meantime, you can visit Vernee’s MWC page for a first glimpse.

