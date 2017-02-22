Elephone Play X additional specs revealed

A while back we learned about the first dual camera device that Elephone has in the making. Until now, the only specs known were the sensor details for the dual rear camera. Today, besides the camera, we have more information on some of the rest of the features it will carry. Let’s see what Elephone Play X has under its sleeve.

As you can see in the photo above, the display is 5.5″ with 1080p resolution, a common size among Elephone devices. Also visible are the very slim bezels on both sides of the display. As expected from a flagship device, the body will be all-metal, giving the device the required build-quality. To the same direction are the color options: Dark Blue, Dazzling Red and Dark Coffee are not common colors in the market and they will definitely stand out from the bunch.

Lastly, the front camera will have a 5MP sensor that will most definitely have special software features for good selfie photos. Also, the fingerprint sensor will be placed under the home button and it will probably be multifunctional. More information will emerge soon, as the release date is approaching. Keep an eye on the Elephone Page and Twitter Account for further details.

