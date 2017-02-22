LG G6 Spotted Next to LG G5 in Leaked Photo

The 2017 Mobile World Congress is only a few days away and it looks like we’re going to get another look at LG’s upcoming flagship, the LG G6, before the company officially launches it during their press conference at the big event as a new photo of the device alongside last year’s flagship the G5 has surfaced on Chinese social media network Weibo.

The leaked photo, which shows what is supposedly a white G6 beside a grey G5, gives us a good glimpse of how much the company has changed the design of its new flagship. The first noticeable difference is while the G6 comes with a larger 5.7-inch display compared to the 5.2-inch screen of the G5, it is actually slightly shorter and only a bit wider than its predecessor.

The size difference is due to LG significantly minimizing the bezel around the display of the G6, which the company is calling “Full Vision.” The display of the G6 also features rounded corners and an unusual display resolution, which the company first teased when it announced the new interface it designed specifically for the new flagship.

The company has also dropped the modular design it featured on the G5 and, while not seen in the photo, G6 will also feature a flat rear, moving away from the camera bump that was seen on the G5. Lastly, the G6 will be the first flagship from LG to be both dust- and water-resistant, something they couldn’t feature on the G5 due to its modular design.

As previously mentioned, the LG G6 will be unveiled later this week at the company’s press conference at MWC 2017 and is expected to be released sometime before April to give the company a headstart in sales before rival Samsung releases their annual flagship.

(source)

