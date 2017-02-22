MGCOOL Explorer best budget action camera starts shipping in March

We have talked before about the super budget-friendly MGCOOL Explorer action camera that wants you to “Explore a different world”. After months of testing, the company finally unveils the 4K action camera and it is going on presale on Gearbest now. The presale ends in March 6 and the camera will start shipping latter in March.

The tiny, lightweight camera can be mounted to pretty much anything, including your dog! And with its 170 degree fish-eye wide lens and robust waterproof casing, it will have no problem keeping up with you. The MGCOOL Explorer is able to capture 4K videos at 15fps (or 2K and 1080p videos at 30fps and 60fps, respectively) and shoot 16MP RAW and 170 degree wide-angle images. Also, it comes with additional features, such as a 2″ display, and built-in WiFi for control via your smartphone.

No one expected MGCOOL to be so popular back in 2016 when they released their first action camera. Yet, here we are and here you are thinking of buying one. These things are of high performance and they also come cheap. Well, most of the time at least. You can purchase this new camera from the participating authorized retailer like Gearbest for only $49.99 during presale period. Just visit the product page here. Also, for more information on other MGCOOL products, visit their Instagram and Facebook Page.

