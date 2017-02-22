It’s been a while since Zopo released a new smartphone but this is now over as Zopo is releasing a whole new smartphone: Zopo Color C5. The phone is the latest handset in the Color Series introduced by Zopo. It has a stylish textured back cover, which differentiates itself from other models among the Color Series and gives itself a brushed metal look. The phone also has a 2.5D curved glass, which means it has contoured edges to fit comfortably in the hand.

Zopo Color C5 Specifications

1. 5″ 720p IPS display

2. MT6737 64-bit quad-core CPU

3. 1GB RAM/16GB internal storage

4. Up to 64GB MicroSD card support

5. Dual LED Flash

6. 2100mAh battery

7. Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS

8. Dual SIM and LTE support

Special Features

The Color C5 features some interesting functions too. Users can get instant access to two Facebook or Instagram accounts using the Parallel Space app. Also, with the picture-in-picture video (PiP Video), they can watch a video and work on staff at the same time. In addition, the phone has a Barcode and QR code scanner function.

As part of the youth-oriented color lineup, the Color C5 will come in 4 colors: Matte Black, Champagne, Rose Gold and White. As an entry-level device, it is specially designed for those who are passionate about tech but on a tight budget. Learn more about Zopo here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: