Four days left for Vernee MWC 2017: Vernee Thor Plus

As MWC is opening its gates in 4 days, more and more information surface about the new device portfolio from Vernee. After an almost perfect start last year, the newly-founded company is ready to impress us even more in 2017. Yesterday, we talked about a new Thor version that is coming next month, the Thor E. Today, another member of the Thor family, Vernee Thor Plus is in the news.

Last year’s Vernee Thor was a low-to-mid range device with sufficiently fast components and great price. The Thor Plus is going to be a pumped up version, with a 5.5″ and above display as well as 6050mAh battery capacity. The interesting thing about the device is that it will feature such a big battery in a 7.9mm thin body. This leads us to assume that it will be entering the market of extra large devices like Xiaomi Mi Max and the rest of the pack. The Vernee Thor Plus will hit the market in May.

We are only a few days from the official announcements from Vernee and we are pretty excited about what they and the rest of the exhibitors will have for us. Stay tuned on Vernee’s MWC page for more info.

