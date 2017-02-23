Leagoo M8 Pro Dual-cameras Will Debut In MWC 2017

Only a few days away from the beginning of MWC 2017 and information about new models are rolling in. This time, it is Leagoo who will present its first dual camera device, the Leagoo M8 Pro. Continuing the M Series, after the super successful M5 and its successor (M8), the M8 Pro will continue the legacy adding a dual camera on to the mix.

According to information, the Leagoo M8 Pro will feature a 5.7″ HD IPS display. It is powered by the 64bit MT6737 backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with a battery capacity of 3500mAh. That means that its battery performance will be above average. Of course, the highlight of the new model will be the dual camera setup on the back. It consists of a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary one along with Auto-Focus and LED flash. Lastly, the fast 0.19 fingerprint sensor and advanced sound system completes the package.

More details and photos will be made available soon, apart from the OS that is already known and it is Android 6.0. Also, it will support microSD card expansion of up to 256GB. To learn more about the Leagoo M8 Pro and the text of the lineup, visit their official website here.

