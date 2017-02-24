Ulefone F1 will come with 6GB RAM and an all-screen display with dual camera

It looks like 2017 is going to be the year of Ulefone. Having already announced to great devices, the Ulefone Gemini and Gemini Pro, the company is ready to make a big step forward as far as its product lineup. Besides the second generation of Power and Armor that we learned about recently, Ulefone will also reveal a bezel-less device, Ulefone F1 at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

Except for the bottom, all the other sides of the device will be bezel-less, just like Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mix. As you can tell, the all-screen design will most likely be a worldwide trend from this year on. Since there is no space left at the top of the front panel, the front camera moved to the lower right end, right next to the fingerprint sensor. On the back cover, we can see a dual camera, another feature that will show up on more and more devices in the future.

In addition, we have a confirmation that the Ulefone F1 will feature high-end components, including Helio P25 2.5GHz SoC. In fact, Ulefone will release a total of 3 devices with the P25 SoC this year. Along with Armor 2 and F1, there will be another device (Ulefone T1) with P25 and 6GB RAM and 128GB huge storage.

The company officially announced that the F1 will hit the market in 2017 without giving the exact month. Since there is only a dummy sample now, it should be available in the 2nd half of 2017. You can see all the information in the official Ulefone blog.

