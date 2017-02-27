MGCOOL Explorer 1S 4K camera enhances your action videos

Along with the MGCOOL Explorer that was announced some time ago as the most affordable 4K action camera, the company also announced the MGCOOL Explorer 1S. The Explorer 1S comes with improvements over the Explorer in terms of 4K video quality, as it can record 4K @24fps instead of the somewhat low 15fps of Explorer. Also, it supports an optional four angles shooting as well as 20M still image resolution.

For improved image quality, Explorer 1S adopts Sony sensor IMX 179 and 170 degree wide-angle lens. It allows for recording 4K [email protected] , [email protected] , and [email protected] In addition, it produces 20M still image. The 6-piece, 170 degree, adjustable ultra wide-angle lens ensures excellent shooting version. With wide to narrow settings, it enables photographers to adjust how much or how little of the background they want to capture according to their liking. Besides, as always MGCOOL offers a large amount of accessories like waterproof housing, bracket, bicycle stand, helmet base and so on. With these accessories, you can mount the Explorer 1S on pretty much anything. Learn more on MGCOOL site and Facebook Page.

As the weather is getting warmer and warmer by the day, it is a good time for everyone to go outdoors. This camera is one of the best choices for the outdoors. Whether you want to have outdoor sports or underwater excursions, Explorer 1S does it all.

