UMIDIGI Z Pro Unveiled at MWC With 13MP Dual Cameras

UMIDIGI’s first presence in the MWC show is a fact and during the first day of the show, the company unveiled the long awaited UMIDIGI Z Pro, the first real dual-camera phone made by the chinese company. Also, the device is already up for presale. That’s right, pre-sale activities have officially started, and you can secure an UMIDIGI Z Pro at a very special price. But we will talk about that later, right now let’s see what the Z Pro brings.

The first 13mp Dual-Lens Mediatek flagship in the World

Dual-Lens Camera is the most appreciated technology of the moment when we talk about Smartphone’s cameras. When we look at Mediatek-powered phones, we only see phones with a bogus secondary camera, usually very cheap devices or phones with a secondary camera which is less performant and with less Mpx compared to the main one, and which supports less functions compared to full-blown dual-camera phones. Finally, to raise the level on Mediatek’s side, UMIDIGI Z PRO is the first ever MTK-based phone to feature two real 13MP cameras made by Sony, using the performing IMX 258 sensor on both the rear cameras.

Pure and real Black & White photos, you will notice the difference

The UMIDIGI Z PRO features two lenses: one that shoots in monochrome and one in RGB. When you take a photo in colour, the phone uses both lenses to give an image. But if you snap in black and white, it just uses the dedicated monochrome lens. This way, the Z Pro doesn’t have to rely on post-processing and filters to produce black and white photos. It’s not just recolored pictures, but real Black & White photos with way more details, more crisp and natural than artificially B&W ones.

Here a video which shows some awesome Black and White moments captured with the UMIDIGI Z Pro:

Subscribe and earn a limited 50$ discount and try to win one Z Pro for free

As we mentioned above, the presale is already up and running. To earn a price-cut of $50, just head over at the activity page and leave your email address to receive the discount code for the purchase of a UMIDIGI Z Pro on March 9, official date of Pre-sale start. The activity starts today and ends on March 8, but be quick because coupons are limited. First-come, first-served!

There is also the possibility to win one Z PRO for free, on the same page you can comment telling which features of the Z Pro dual-lens camera you like the most, this will give you the possibility to participate to the giveaway. Sharing the comment using the socials indicated next to the “comment ” button will give you more chances to win!

