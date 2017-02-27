XWatch EX16 is a smart watch up to 12 months standby time

Many people are willing to experiment with smartwatches and their capabilities. Unfortunately, the most common reason that dissuades them from trying one, is the high prices that big manufacturers sell theirs for. Only a few are willing to pay a small fortune to possess a limited -compared to a smartphone- device. However, the price that XWatch EX16 has, is so low that someone can easily give it a try.

The XWatch EX16 that sells for as low as $19.99 has many advantages as well as disadvantages. To start with, the device connects via Bluetooth 4.0 (compatible only with Android devices), so it can provide notifications for incoming calls and messages and updates from social networking applications. In addition, it can also count steps, distance and calories burned, and can be used to control the camera app of your smartphone.

Also, it is dust and waterproof meeting the IP67 standards. This means that it can be submerged to a depth of 1m for up to 30 minutes (although the manufacturer ensures that survive the immersion to 50 meters). But, the most important feature is the battery that will take you as far as 8 months long (in standby mode) or up to 12 months if you turn on power saving mode. On the other hand, its main disadvantage is that it doesn’t feature a heart rate sensor and that you can’t download additional apps on it.

The XWatch EX16 is the perfect choice for anyone that wants to try and see how it is to live with a smartwatch before spending much money for a better model.

