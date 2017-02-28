Elephone P25: Cameras as detailed as eyes

With many manufacturers presenting their new devices at MWC, Elephone is continuing to follow its own marketing and development formula. With the Elephone Z1 -the first crowdfunded smartphone- being in development stage, it is ready to release another beast: The Elephone P25.

Elephone P25 is considered to be a camera phone and as the company claims, it will feature one of the best camera phones on the market (counting in its retail price). So, what will the P25 bring to the company’s device lineup? For starters, it will feature a very powerful and efficient SoC, the Helio P25 by Mediatek along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. But what will its killer feature be (apart from the 6GB RAM)? Undoubtedly, the camera setup. On the front, there will be a 16MP sensor with Soft flash for awesome selfies. In addition, the rear camera will feature a 21MP sensor from Sony that promises to be as detailed as your own eyes.

Ahead of the official announcement, ELephone excites us with the Elephone P25 specs that surface one by one. The camera is one of the features that consumers pay much attention to. We are alert for every detail that comes to light to keep you informed about the complete specs. Until then, you can visit the Elephone webpage to learn more about the rest of its products.

