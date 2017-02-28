Ulefone T3 will come with Helio X30 and 8GB RAM

After the bezel-less Ulefone F1 that we learned about recently, Ulefone is determined to develop their high-end product line in the whole year of 2017. Their flagship Ulefone T3 which will be one of the first devices to pack the strongest chipset Helio X30 from Mediatek is also expected to hit the markets in H2 2017 and it’s going to be a beast as well with 8GB RAM and 2K display.

Adopting the 16nm manufacturing technique, the deca-core chipset Helio X30 will have a performance and energy efficiency upgrade of 35% and 50% over Helio X20. In the meantime, the PowerVR 7XTP-MP4 GPU will be improved by 240% and 60% respectively. Also, the Ulefone T3 there will be 8GB RAM available, a 2K display and dual 16MP rear cameras. For more specs, Ulefone will make more announcements on their official channel soon.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing MWC 2017 Ulefone has already announced Ulefone Gemini Pro, Armor 2, F1 and T1. With high specs such as Helio X27, Helio P25, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage they will make a great portfolio for the company. As mentioned above, the Helio X30-powered Ulefone T3 is expected to come in the second half of 2017. More details are available here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: