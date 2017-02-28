Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Could Be Announced Soon

It’s been more than a year since Xiaomi released the Mi Pad 2 and fans of the company have been patiently waiting for Xiaomi to release the next iteration of its tablet. And it looks like fans won’t have to wait too long anymore as the company might unveil the Mi Pad 3 in the coming weeks.

Apart from the announcement of its first in-house chipset, the Surge S1, as well as the Mi 5C and Redmi 4X smartphones, the company also recently teased the existence and announcement of the Mi Pad 3 through their official Taobao page.

While the teaser did not give any details on when the Mi Pad 3 would be unveiled, the fact that the company is teasing it confirms the tablet’s existence and that it could be next in line for the company’s releases this year.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Mi Pad 3 will feature a 9.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, a 6.08mm thin body, an Intel Core M3-7Y90 processor, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

RELATED: Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Coming Soon? Bigger Screen, Bigger Battery, and More

It’s also been previously revealed that the Mi Pad 3 will be equipped with a large 8,290mAh battery, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with support for Quick Charge 3.0, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the company announces in the coming weeks to see if the Mi Pad 3 will finally be unveiled and launched.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: