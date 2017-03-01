Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Elephone S7 Android 7.0 update coming soon

by Dimitris Economou

In the past, Elephone has been accused of poor after sales support as many of its devices received little to none updates. Maybe a few bug fixes but a newer version of Android was scarce. In this case, competition has done its job well, as the company has changed its support policy, delivering updates for the vast amount of its latest devices. Of course, the latest flagship, Elephone S7 couldn’t be left out of the update maypole. Our information say that an update to Android 7.0 is coming soon. We don’t know the exact date yet, but it will be fixed in the next few days and we’ll let you know.

Elephone S7 features the Helio X20 deca-core SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at its highest version. Also, it has a 5.5″ FHD display with no bezels on the sides. Not to mention the beautiful back cover with lumia waves. To celebrate the Women’s Day, Elephone gave both the S7 and S7 Limited Edition a $40 discount on the Official Elephone Store.

 

  • Yves Severyns

    Flashback….

    Still waiting and waiying and waiting…
    They released a buggy beta-version and then…. nothing!
    And when I bought the phone they have promissed to update to Android 7 soon.
    It was a unique selling point for me… For them it was just another lie!