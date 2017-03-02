Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Cubot Rainbow 2 dual-camera phone presale started on Gearbest

CubotNews

by Dimitris Economou ago 2

Cubot is long known for its great VFM (Value For Money) devices and the Cubot Rainbow 2 is no different. Following the current trend that wants two cameras on the back, Cubot is presenting the Rainbow 2 that, for the time being is the most affordable dual camera device. The presale price is set at $69.99 for a limited time so hurry if you want to catch the deal.

Cubot Rainbow 2

The device features a dual camera on the back with 2MP/13MP sensor combination. Also, the front camera is 5MP. Other than that, it sports a 5″ HD display and a 2350mAh battery under the hood. And as Chinese manufacturers continue to improve their software support, Android 7.0 will drive the dual shooter phone. The SoC that drives the Rainbow 2 is MT6580 backed by 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage. A minimum combination that promises to live up to your expectations.

cubot rainbow 2 discount

The presale will continue until March 27, when it will end and the price will return back to the original. That is $79.99.

Preorder Cubot Rainbow 2 Dual Camera smartphone on Gearbest
Visit Cubot Rainbow 2 at Official Site
  • Rockitfellow

    Cagabi One with the similar specs is only $39. Why should I choose this one?

  • Csaba

    I visit MWC 2017, Blackview have the first dual-camera phone A9 Pro, it`s very beatiful, I very like it.