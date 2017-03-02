Cubot Rainbow 2 dual-camera phone presale started on Gearbest

Cubot is long known for its great VFM (Value For Money) devices and the Cubot Rainbow 2 is no different. Following the current trend that wants two cameras on the back, Cubot is presenting the Rainbow 2 that, for the time being is the most affordable dual camera device. The presale price is set at $69.99 for a limited time so hurry if you want to catch the deal.

The device features a dual camera on the back with 2MP/13MP sensor combination. Also, the front camera is 5MP. Other than that, it sports a 5″ HD display and a 2350mAh battery under the hood. And as Chinese manufacturers continue to improve their software support, Android 7.0 will drive the dual shooter phone. The SoC that drives the Rainbow 2 is MT6580 backed by 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage. A minimum combination that promises to live up to your expectations.

The presale will continue until March 27, when it will end and the price will return back to the original. That is $79.99.

