Exclusive 15% discount for Nomu S10 on Aliexpress

NOMU has decided to specialize on rugged smartphones and until now, all products it has delivered are excellent when it comes to price/performance ratio. Nomu devices are increasingly popular in the market as they easily withstand water, bumps, scratches, dust and can function under extreme temperatures. The entry level of the S Series, the Nomu S10 is now offered on a 15% discount until March 6 on one of Nomu’s authorized stores.

S10 Main specs

1. IP68 certified water, dust and shock proof

2. 5000mAh Li-Po Built-in battery

3. 5.0” HD（720*1280）2.5D Arc screen

4. MTK6737T 64bit Quad-core 1.5GHz

5. Waterproof Speaker + NXP SmartPA

6. 2GB RAM+16GB ROM

7. 8.0MP AF Sony IMX219 sensor Rear camera with interpolation to 13.0MP

8. 2.0MP FF Front camera with interpolation to 5.0MP

9. GPS/AGPS ＋ GLONASS

You can find the full specifications of Nomu S10 as well as the rest of the S Series on the official Nomu page here. As for the 15% discount offer, it is available on Aliexpress here.

