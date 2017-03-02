Exclusive 15% discount for Nomu S10 on Aliexpress
NOMU has decided to specialize on rugged smartphones and until now, all products it has delivered are excellent when it comes to price/performance ratio. Nomu devices are increasingly popular in the market as they easily withstand water, bumps, scratches, dust and can function under extreme temperatures. The entry level of the S Series, the Nomu S10 is now offered on a 15% discount until March 6 on one of Nomu’s authorized stores.
S10 Main specs
1. IP68 certified water, dust and shock proof
2. 5000mAh Li-Po Built-in battery
3. 5.0” HD（720*1280）2.5D Arc screen
4. MTK6737T 64bit Quad-core 1.5GHz
5. Waterproof Speaker + NXP SmartPA
6. 2GB RAM+16GB ROM
7. 8.0MP AF Sony IMX219 sensor Rear camera with interpolation to 13.0MP
8. 2.0MP FF Front camera with interpolation to 5.0MP
9. GPS/AGPS ＋ GLONASS
You can find the full specifications of Nomu S10 as well as the rest of the S Series on the official Nomu page here. As for the 15% discount offer, it is available on Aliexpress here.
Mike James