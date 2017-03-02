Exclusive 15% discount for Nomu S10 on Aliexpress

Buy blackview bv6000s phones

NOMU has decided to specialize on rugged smartphones and until now, all products it has delivered are excellent when it comes to price/performance ratio. Nomu devices are increasingly popular in the market as they easily withstand water, bumps, scratches, dust and can function under extreme temperatures. The entry level of the S Series, the Nomu S10 is now offered on a 15% discount until March 6 on one of Nomu’s authorized stores.

Nomu S10

S10 Main specs

1. IP68 certified water, dust and shock proof
2. 5000mAh Li-Po Built-in battery
3. 5.0” HD（720*1280）2.5D Arc screen
4. MTK6737T 64bit Quad-core 1.5GHz
5. Waterproof Speaker + NXP SmartPA
6. 2GB RAM+16GB ROM
7. 8.0MP AF Sony IMX219 sensor Rear camera with interpolation to 13.0MP
8. 2.0MP FF Front camera with interpolation to 5.0MP
9. GPS/AGPS ＋ GLONASS

Nomu S10

You can find the full specifications of Nomu S10 as well as the rest of the S Series on the official Nomu page hereAs for the 15% discount offer, it is available on Aliexpress here.

