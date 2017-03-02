Get $30 off on Xiaomi Mi 5S 128GB version at Gearbest (coupon)

The Xiaomi Mi X Series has always been the flagship device for the company and the most anticipated every year by its fans. And although last year Xiaomi released two more impressive devices -Mix and Mi Note 2-, the Xiaomi Mi 5S still remains its best device so far. As you may have noticed, internal storage on flagship devices has increased greatly the last 1.5 year and Mi 5S is no exception. With an 128GB of internal storage, the lack of microSD slot is a minor flaw.

This version, the 128GB one, is on offer at Gearbest. All you have to do is use the coupon Mi5A4G during checkout to receive the $30 discount. And fortunately, it is valid for every color available (Silver, Grey, Gold). As for the rest of the specs, the Xiaomi Mi 5S features the latest Snapdragon 821 SoC along with 4GB RAM and -what else- 128GB of internal storage.

The build quality remains at a high level and the battery has a 3200mAh capacity. Also, the rear camera features a 12.0MP sensor with PDAF and dual-tone flash and the display has an odd diagonal of 5.15″ and 1080p resolution. To catch the deal that ends in 3 days, just visit the product page below.

