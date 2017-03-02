Samsung Galaxy S7 Catches Fire in Car Cup Holder

Just when people were starting to move on from Samsung’s Note 7 fiasco, an incident with a Galaxy S7, the company’s other flagship, catching fire was recently reported. According to the report, the Galaxy S7 of Shaunique Lamb, a 27-year-old student from Old Dominion University in Virginia, suddenly caught fire in the cup holder of her car while she was driving.

Luckily, Lamb was quickly able to pull over and avoid harm to both her and her car. The same can’t be said about the phone though as it was basically destroyed. Lamb said that the phone was not charging during the time, but was synced to her car via Bluetooth so she could play music from her phone which could have caused it to overheat and catch fire.

When Lamb attempted to visit a Sprint store to claim insurance for her phone, the insurance company, Asurion, told her she had to pay a 200 dollar deductible to have it replaced. According to Sprint, the fee was standard protocol for devices that are damaged beyond repair, which was the case with Lamb’s burnt Galaxy S7.

Lamb has also attempted to get in touch with Samsung regarding the incident but she has said that she is worried the company isn’t taking the issue seriously. A Samsung spokesperson recently released a company statement stating:

“Samsung stands behind the quality and safety of the more than 10 million Galaxy S7 family phones in the U.S. We are working with Ms. Lamb to retrieve the device and learn more about what happened. Until Samsung is able to obtain and examine any device, it is impossible to determine the true cause of any incident. Mobile phones are complex devices and there are many factors that could contribute to their malfunction.”

