AGM A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4: Not just cheaper, but better too

Samsung is officially launching its new rugged smartphone the Galaxy Xcover 4 for outdoor use. The phone will be priced at $273 and its specs have already emerged. It is a mid-range smartphone, so, does it belong to the kind of bang-for-your buck handset? Let’s make a comparison in terms of specs of Galaxy Xcover 4 and AGM A8 which is budget rugged handset.

SPECS Galaxy Xcover 4 AGM A8 Display 4.99″ TFT 5″ IPS Resolution 1280×720 1280×720 Processor Exynos 7570 Quad core Qualcomm 410 4-Core Memory 2GB+16GB 3GB+32GB Rear Camera 13 MP 13 MP Front Camera 5 MP 2 MP Battery 2800mAh 4050mAh IP rating IP68 IP68

As you can see, both feature IP68 rating and are guaranteed by US Military Standard MIL-STD 810G to withstand drops, high or low temperatures and they can remain submerged in under five feet of water for up to 30 minutes. AGM A8 provides better value with hardware, battery life and internal storage, Galaxy Xcover 4’s front camera is the only feature better than the AGM A8. Given the fact that the AGM A8 is available for just $149, the Galaxy Xcover 4 seems not that cost-efficient. If you are want more details of the AGM A8, you can visit the official site here.

