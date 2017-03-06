Cagabi One could be the world’s cheapest smartphone!

About a month ago we learned about a new company that is about to enter the mobile market with two ultra cheap devices. Now, information is more precise and Cagabi wll debut with the Cagabi One on March. And as Cagabi has established a relationship with many famous suppliers like Sony, Samsung, OV, LG etc, the Cagabi One will adopt components from these companies. Cagabi One claims to have the best screen and camera among entry-level phones.

Cagabi One display specifications

1. 5” IPS display from LG

2. 1280*720 resolution

3. 450cd/m² brightness

4. OGS full lamination

5. 5-point multi-touch

6. 175°viewing angle

7. glove mode

Moreover, the screen on the One will feature technology similar to “Shatter Shield” on Moto Droid Turbo 2/X Force. It is called “G+F” technology. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the outside of the screen as well as special anti-force protection layer on the inside touch panel. So, the screen can stand impact of dropping and collision. Even when the Corning glass is accidentally broken, the anti-force layer can protect the screen circuit and construction.

Camera specifications

1. 8MP rear camera from OV; dual camera flash

2. F2.0, 28mm

3. 5MP front camera from OV; selfie camera flash

4. Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Cagabi One will hit the market with a very low price. It is said that it will be less than $40 in pre-order.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: