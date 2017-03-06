UMIDIGI Z Pro Super Light mode captures more light in dark places

UMIDIGI Z PRO, the dual-lens camera flagship from UMIDIGI, is now well known in all its aspects. It inherits the most successful specifications of the UMi Z like the deca-core Mediatek Helio X27 2.6GHz SoC, 3780mAh battery in 8.2mm slim full metal unibody, 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM with up to 256GB TF card extend memory. In addition, it adds an interesting dual-lens SONY camera setup. We knew some functions of this interesting camera department, like the “Pure Black and White” mode, the “3D Capture” mode, the “re-focusing” capability and the “Live Photo” Mode. Today the company sheds some lights on its night shooting capabilities!

Usually, low light photos are the ones which push the sensors to their limits, as the small camera sensors of smartphones struggle to capture the little light available. The UMIDIGI Z Pro, thanks to the Dual SONY IMX258 13MP sensors and the new ISP used on the Helio X27, is able to deliver exceptional sharpness when taking pictures. In addition, the dual camera pixel-binning technology on both lenses doubles image brightness in low-light conditions.

To make things even better, the phone packs an incredibly powerful Quad-LED flash, able to uniformly diffuse the light into the scene. It will look almost like it’s day time! The selfie camera is also capable of good night performances, the SAMSUNG S5K3L8 13 Mpx camera uses the Soft Light LED, which creates a natural and delicate lightning for selfies in difficult situations.

The official price of the UMIDIGI Z PRO is $299.99. To earn a price-cut of $50, just head over at the activity page here and leave your email address to receive the discount code. The official date of the presale start is March 9. The activity ends on March 8, but be quick because coupons are limited, first-come, first-served! Also you can win one Z Pro for free. On the same page you can comment telling which features of the Z Pro dual-lens camera you like the most. Sharing the comment using the socials indicated next to the “comment ” button will give you more chances to win! Below you can see some samples from the dual camera on the Z Pro.

