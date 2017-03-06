Vernee’s first Helio X30 model (prototype) Apollo 2 debuted at MWC 2017

MWC 2017 came to an end on March 2. As the one of the top tech exhibitions around the world, MWC attracted a lot of smartphone makers to attend and release their new models there. Among them the rookie manufacturer Vernee, which took part in this event for the first time and released its first Helio X30 flagship Vernee Apollo 2. In addition, two big battery models – Thor E and Thor Plus were announced as well. Apollo 2, due to the SoC and high specifications, has gained a lot of attention from the media and visitors.

According to Vernee, Apollo 2 will feature Mediatek’s newest product – Helio X30 with Android 7.1 OS out of the box. Hardware-wise, it will come with 5.5″ TDDI high resolution display, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also, the rear camera will sport a 16MP SONY IMX298 sensor. Besides, it will have an all-metal uni-body, front fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C connector with support for quick charge. This model will be Vernee’s flagship of this year.

Also present at the congress was MediaTek that launched the new-generation deca-core SoC (Helio X30), which supports Google Daydream VR and some advanced functions. Besides power efficiency, 4K HDR, and support of dual cameras, MTK also rolled out the MTK VR function. It features geolocation on single camera and compatibility with mainstream rear cameras. Just after MTK’s launch of Helio X30, Vernee immediately displayed a prototype of Vernee Apollo 2 attracting a lot of attention from the local media.

The Apollo 2 was due to be released on March, but because of delay on Mediatek’s part, it is postponed for May. As for the retail price of Apollo 2, Vernee mentioned that it would be over $300. The exact price will be available when this model hits the market.

From previous Thor, Apollo Lite, to recent Apollo and coming Apollo 2, Vernee has brought many surprises to worldwide users in just one year. For more details about them, please visit Vernee official website www.vernee.cc.

