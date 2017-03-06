The ZTE Blade V8 Comes Out in China Today

ZTE originally announced the Blade V8 two months ago at CES 2017. And today, the phone is finally coming out in China with a price tag of 1499 Yuan.

The company’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Blade V8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 2730mAh battery. The V8 also comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be upgraded up to 256GB via microSD card.

It also features 5.2-inch 1080p IPS display, a home button fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and a dual rear camera system that uses a 13-megapixel sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel sensor. Both 13-megapixel cameras feature Sony’s IMX258 sensor.

It must be noted that the specifications of the Blade V8 released in China today differ from the specifications of the device announced back in January at CES 2017. Whether this new, third variant will also be launched outside is still unknown.

As previously mentioned, the ZTE Blade V8 is currently available in China for 1499 Yuan. It is available in two colors options – Dark Grey and Silver – and can be purchased through several online retailers. ZTE is also emphasizing the Blade V8’s VR support by designing the device’s box to also be a VR headset.

(source)

