OnePlus 3T 64GB offer from Giztop, only $399

In another article today, we told about an offer for the OnePlus 3 that sells for $359.99. But what happens when you have the chance to get the OnePlus 3T for a little extra bucks? Which of the two would you choose? The successor of the OP3 came just a few months later and brought some key improvements to these sectors that OP3 was at disadvantage. While the OP3 had really impressive specs, it definitely had some flaws that prevented many from buying it. One of them was the battery capacity of 3000mAh.

So, to make things straight, OnePlus released an upgraded version, the OnePlus 3T that features a faster SoC, larger battery, better front facing camera and more storage. Now, the OnePlus 3T features Snapdragon 821 SoC instead of the 820 and 3400mAh battery capacity, 400mAh more than its predecessor. Also, the front shooter is 16MP one and an option for 128GB of internal storage is now available. All the rest specs remain exactly the same, including weight and dimensions. The OnePlus 3T is available on Giztop for $399. That is $40 off the price in the US and almost $65 off from the EU price. You can order it now from Giztop by visiting the product page down below. It is available in both Gunmetal and Soft Gold colors.

