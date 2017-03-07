OnePlus Hints at New Flagship With Latest Teaser

OnePlus exploded out into the scene a few years ago with their top-of-the-line flagships and their unusual and sometimes questionable method of selling their devices. Since then the company has slowly become more conventional with their methods while keeping their style of offering innovative top-of-the-line flagships at competitive prices including the massively successful OnePlus 3 last year. Now it looks like the company is planning to announce their first big device of the year soon.

Popular smartphone industry leaker @evleaks has released a new wallpaper-like image with the words “Never Settle,” the company’s signature line, which seemingly teases an oncoming announcement from the company. Other than the image, no other information was revealed about the teaser or what the company is planning to announce but, based on recent rumors and leaks, it looks like the next flagship from OnePlus is what the company is planning to announce.

Previous rumors have claimed that the company’s next flagship will be skipping the OnePlus 4, as “4” is said to be an unlucky number, and will go straight to calling it the OnePlus 5. It’s rumored that it will feature a ceramic body, a massive 4000mAh battery, and either 6GB or even 8GB of RAM. There’s also a chance that the company is announcing something completely different as their flagships are usually announced later in the year.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the company is announcing in the next few weeks or months to really find out what the company has in store.

